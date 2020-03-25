Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 25, 2020

May the Lord, good and merciful, grant the concerted prayer of His children who, with trustful hope, turn to His omnipotence.

I reiterate to all my invitation to participate spiritually, through the media, in the moment of prayer at which I will preside the day after tomorrow, Friday, at 6 p.m., in front of Saint Peter’s Basilica. The Word of God and the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be followed by my Urbi et Orbi blessing, associated with the plenary indulgence.

Pope Francis reiterated his call to join him in prayer on Friday, March 27, saying that a special urbi et orbi blessing will be given.

Learn more about the prayer below, and tune in on Friday through Aleteia at the link above.

Read more:
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can't get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
