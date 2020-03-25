Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here

May the Lord, good and merciful, grant the concerted prayer of His children who, with trustful hope, turn to His omnipotence.
I reiterate to all my invitation to participate spiritually, through the media, in the moment of prayer at which I will preside the day after tomorrow, Friday, at 6 p.m., in front of Saint Peter’s Basilica. The Word of God and the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be followed by my Urbi et Orbi blessing, associated with the plenary indulgence.
Pope Francis reiterated his call to join him in prayer on Friday, March 27, saying that a special urbi et orbi blessing will be given.
Learn more about the prayer below, and tune in on Friday through Aleteia at the link above.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?