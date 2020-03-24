Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Church

A little sign that Christ is close, even in times of social distancing

DIOCESE OF BROOKLYN
Diocese of Brooklyn | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Mar 24, 2020

Diocese of Brooklyn broadcasting Mass in 7 languages.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced an expanded broadcast schedule of 14 Masses per week, celebrated in seven languages: English, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Korean, Creole and Italian.

This comes after the halt to public Masses throughout the NYC area due to the coronavirus.  Two priests of the Diocese of Brooklyn have tested positive for the virus.

“The celebration of Mass in so many languages reflects the diversity of our city and a reminder that even during a time of social distancing, Christ and His Church are very close to us,” said Reverend Monsignor Kieran E. Harrington, vicar for Communications for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The Masses can be viewed live on the Diocese of Brooklyn’s cable channel, NET-TV, or online on the diocesan website.

The Sunday schedule, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., includes the broadcast of seven Masses celebrated in all seven languages.

The weekday schedule, between 8 a.m. and noon, includes seven Masses in all seven languages.

Churches throughout the diocese remain open for individual prayer, Confession, and Adoration. See the website for locations and times.

Read more:
As members of a universal Church, we can’t be overly tied to geography
Read more:
The unexpected benefit of learning about “foreign” saints
Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Church gives direction on “general absolution” in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls all Christians to pray Our Father together, March 25 at noon
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]