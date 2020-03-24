Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
I thank everyone who prays: Pope urges all people of good will to unite in prayer

Aleteia | Mar 24, 2020

With special “Pope Video,” Francis transmits the intention most on his heart

The Holy Father Pope Francis has shared a particular prayer message in a special edition of The Pope Video, in an initiative of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

The pope spoke last Wednesday, March 11, to thank all those who are praying in these difficult moments, regardless of their religious tradition. With a special emphasis on the sick and those who are suffering most, he asked that we all pray the prayer “Under Your Protection” to the Virgin Mary, imploring her protection:


We seek refuge under your protection, O Holy Mother of God.
Do not despise our pleas – we who are put to the test –
and deliver us from every danger,
O glorious and blessed Virgin.

This prayer is the most ancient Marian prayer in the Christian tradition. Read more about its history and the papyrus where it is found, as well as a more common English translation, in the article linked below:

Read more:
One of the prayers Pope Francis asked for this month is the most ancient Marian prayer

Pope Francis is living these difficult moments for Italy and the world with faith and prayer. On the third Sunday of Lent, he prayed before the icon of the Salus Populi Romani to emphasize his closeness to those who suffer and to implore the special protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Later, on a pilgrimage to the site of the crucifix that was carried in procession to end the plague in Rome in 1522, he prayed for an end to the pandemic that is striking the world. During these days, he also implored the healing of so many sick people, remembered the many victims of these days and asked that their families and friends find comfort and relief.

Read more:
“I asked the Lord to stop the epidemic,” says pope about his pilgrimage outside Vatican


For his part, Fr Frédéric Fornos S.J., International Director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (including the EYM – Eucharistic Youth Movement), recalled that Pope Francis, besides praying every day for the end of the pandemic, invites people to join in, particularly this week “with prayer, compassion and tenderness.”

On March 25, Wednesday, the day on which we remember Gabriel’s announcement to the Virgin Mary of the birth of the Lord, he also invites “all Christians of the various confessions, to invoke the Most High and Almighty God” and to pray the Our Father at noon.

Finally, the Holy Father announced a time of prayer and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament for March 27, Friday, at the end of which he will give “the Urbi et Orbi blessing” with the “possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence.” 

In this special and universal message of Francis, which he shared through The Pope Video, he also thanks “all the men and women of good will who are praying for this moment, all united, whatever the religious tradition to which they belong.”

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic


The Pope Video is possible thanks to the generous contributions of many people. You can donate by following this link.

