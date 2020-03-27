A prayer to keep from feeling that you suffer alone

We should never suffer alone because we can place all our pains and sorrows into the loving hands of God, our Heavenly Father! He has the power to comfort us in our time of need and bring spiritual consolation, even when the rest of our body aches.

Below is a prayer from the book, Short Meditations and Prayers for the sick and afflicted, that can be used to place our sickness in the hands of God, asking him to help us endure our trials.

Lord, I accept this sickness from your hands, and entirely resign myself to your blessed will, whether it be for life or death. Not my will, but yours be done; your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Lord, I submit to all the pains and uneasiness of this my illness. I desire to join my heart and voice with the whole Church of heaven and earth, in blessing you forever. I give you thanks from the bottom of my heart, for all your mercies and blessings bestowed upon me and your whole Church. O sweet Jesus, receive me into your arms in this day of my distress; hide me in your Wounds, bathe my soul in your precious Blood. I love you, O my God, with my whole heart and soul, above all things: at least I desire so to love you. O come now and take full possession of my soul, and teach me to love you forever.