Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Inspiring Stories

Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic

FABIO STEVENAZZI
chiesadimilano.it
Share
Print
Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz | Mar 28, 2020

From healing souls to healing bodies, this priest is doing everything he can to help his flock.

Fabio Stevenazzi, a diocesan priest in Italy, was a doctor before entering the seminary. Now he is donning his white coat once more to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is facing a national crisis caused by a lack of hospital beds and health personnel. Now that the churches in Italy have been emptied by the Italian government’s emergency decrees in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenazzi, 48, has decided to return to medical practice in order to help those infected with COVID-19, according to a report by the website of the diocese of Milan.

As a member of the clergy, his action is an expression of the pastoral creativity necessary in these times. It’s also an embodiment of the church as a “field hospital,” a metaphor dear to Pope Francis.

The Italian priest, who ministers to the pastoral community of San Cristoforo di Gallarate, will now work at a hospital in Busto Arsizio, a city of 83,290 inhabitants in northern Italy. Busto Arsizio is the sixth most populous city in Lombardy, the Italian region that has suffered the worst outbreak in all of Europe.

When Fr. Stevenazzi heard the call of Pope Francis to be creative and to be closer than ever to God’s people in these difficult times, he expressed to his superiors his wish to help as a doctor. His colleagues at the hospital received him with open arms. He was recruited immediately, as foreseen in the official communiqué issued by the Lombardy Region to deal with the health emergency.

FABIO STEVENAZZI
chiesadimilano.it

For 10 years, Fr. Fabio, as he is known to his faithful, worked as an internist in an emergency room in Legnano, another city in Lombardy, near Milan.

Even after his ordination, in 2014, he diligently attended the regular medical training required to keep his certification up to date. Since 2017 he has been working with an organization called “Cuamm – Doctors with Africa,” with which he worked in Ethiopia in the summer months of 2018 and in Tanzania in 2019.

FABIO STEVENAZZI
chiesadimilano.it

To be ready to deal with patients suffering from COVID-19, he participated in specialized training, learning the procedures for biocontainment and how to protect himself and his colleagues.

Fr. Stevenazzi’s decision to return to the hospital will demand personal sacrifice. For as long as the patients need him, he will basically live as a hermit in his small apartment at the rectory, without being able to have contact with his brother priests. He will celebrate Mass alone, as many priests are doing these days. But through this hardship, the Eucharist will be his daily bread, strengthening him to face the present crisis and bring a smile to his patients.

FABIO STEVENAZZI
chiesadimilano.it

For its part, the parish of St. Joseph in Busto Arsizio has also started an initiative to help the doctors and nurses of the hospital where Fr. Stevenazzi works. The pastor, Fr. Giuseppe Tedesco, has organized a service to bring sandwiches, fruit, and healthy food for the healthcare personnel of the infectious disease department, who normally don’t have time to rest or go for food due to the urgency of their work during this emergency.

Read more:
Priest with brain tumor offers his suffering for victims of clergy sexual abuse
Read more:
Inspired by St. Francis, this renowned American doctor works in one of the most remote places in the world
Tags:
CoronavirusMedicinePriest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]