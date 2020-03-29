The Anima Christi is a perfect prayer of spiritual communion

“Suffer me not to be separated from Thee …”
The prayer is believed to have been written in the 14th century by Pope John XXII, but most know it through the writings of St. Ignatius of Loyola. It remains a beautiful prayer, one that asks God to shower a soul with his loving presence.
Soul of Christ, sanctify me
Body of Christ, save me
Blood of Christ, inebriate me
Water from the side of Christ, wash me
Passion of Christ, strengthen me
O good Jesus, hear me
Within Thy wounds hide me
Suffer me not to be separated from Thee
From the malignant enemy defend me
In the hour of my death call me
And bid me come unto Thee
That with Thy saints I may praise Thee
Forever and ever.
Amen.
