The Anima Christi is a perfect prayer of spiritual communion

While it is commonly used as a prayer after communion, the Anima Christi can also be used as a prayer ofwhen you are unable to receive the Eucharist in Holy Communion.

The prayer is believed to have been written in the 14th century by Pope John XXII, but most know it through the writings of St. Ignatius of Loyola. It remains a beautiful prayer, one that asks God to shower a soul with his loving presence.

Soul of Christ, sanctify me

Body of Christ, save me

Blood of Christ, inebriate me

Water from the side of Christ, wash me

Passion of Christ, strengthen me

O good Jesus, hear me

Within Thy wounds hide me

Suffer me not to be separated from Thee

From the malignant enemy defend me

In the hour of my death call me

And bid me come unto Thee

That with Thy saints I may praise Thee

Forever and ever.

Amen.