Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' …
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
The Anima Christi is a perfect prayer of spiritual communion

PRAYER
Tinnakorn jorruang | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 29, 2020

“Suffer me not to be separated from Thee …”

While it is commonly used as a prayer after communion, the Anima Christi can also be used as a prayer of spiritual communion when you are unable to receive the Eucharist in Holy Communion.

Read more:
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion

The prayer is believed to have been written in the 14th century by Pope John XXII, but most know it through the writings of St. Ignatius of Loyola. It remains a beautiful prayer, one that asks God to shower a soul with his loving presence.

Soul of Christ, sanctify me
Body of Christ, save me
Blood of Christ, inebriate me
Water from the side of Christ, wash me
Passion of Christ, strengthen me
O good Jesus, hear me
Within Thy wounds hide me
Suffer me not to be separated from Thee
From the malignant enemy defend me
In the hour of my death call me
And bid me come unto Thee
That with Thy saints I may praise Thee
Forever and ever.
Amen.

Read more:
Prayer of spiritual communion when at home
