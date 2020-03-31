Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Church

Understand yourself with these 7 amazing quotes from Romano Guardini

Public Domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup and Daniel Esparza | Mar 31, 2020

This 20th-century theologian and philosopher has had a profound effect on both Francis and Benedict XVI

Click here to launch the slideshow

Romano Guardini (1885-1968) was born in Verona, Italy, but spent most of his life in Germany. He is considered one of the most important theologians and philosophers of religion of the 20th century. He is known above all for his works on the liturgy, including The Spirit of the Liturgy, written in 1930.

With his work on this subject, he was one of the protagonists of the Liturgical Movement. This current of Catholic reform appeared in the mid-19th century and developed in Germany after the defeat of 1918, when Germans, in an intense search for meaning, turned toward monasteries.

The goal of the Liturgical Movement was to develop a better knowledge and love of the liturgy, especially on the part of the laity. It gave birth to various studies and journals, and had a great influence on the liturgical reform of the Second Vatican Council.

Professor of the future Benedict XVI

In Germany, Guardini taught in Berlin, Tübingen, and Munich. In the latter of these cities, where he was the cofounder of the Catholic Academy of Bavaria, he was a professor of the young Joseph Ratzinger. After becoming pope, Benedict XVI often referred to his old teacher. Notably, he adopted the title of The Spirit of the Liturgy for one of his own works, and asserted the concordance of his project with that of Guardini.

Pope Francis, for his part, began a doctoral thesis on Guardini in Germany in 1986—a project he never had the opportunity to finish. Nonetheless, he often revisits one of Guardini’s ideas which had guided his work: that of “life as polar opposition,” which is found in numerous passages of Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The Joy of the Gospel,” 2013).

Guardini’s exploration of the life and teachings of Jesus, The Lord, was published in English in 1954 and has never gone out of print. Flannery O’Connor warmly recommended the book to her friends, and in an introduction to a 21st-century edition, Pope Benedict XVI wrote, “The Lord has not grown old, precisely because it still leads us to that which is essential, to that which is truly real, Jesus Christ Himself. That is why today this book still has a great mission.”

Read more:
Beatification process to open for respected theologian Fr. Romano Guardini
Launch the slideshow
Tags:
Theology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  5. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    Catholic bishop, recovered from the coronavirus, describes the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]