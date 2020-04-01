Video: Follow the pope’s live-streamed Mass here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)

Since early March, Pope Francis’s morning Mass in the Casa Santa Marta has been live-streamed.

At the link above, you can tune in to watch the Mass.

The Holy Father requested that the morning Mass be live-streamed as a way to minister to the world in these turbulent times.

He usually begins by naming an intention for the Mass.

He has generally concluded the Mass with a time of adoration and Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament. He also leads a Spiritual Communion prayer.

