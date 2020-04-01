Video: Follow the pope’s live-streamed Mass here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)

At this link, you can watch the Mass live
At the link above, you can tune in to watch the Mass.
The Holy Father requested that the morning Mass be live-streamed as a way to minister to the world in these turbulent times.
He usually begins by naming an intention for the Mass.
He has generally concluded the Mass with a time of adoration and Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament. He also leads a Spiritual Communion prayer.
Read Aleteia’s daily coverage of the homily here.
