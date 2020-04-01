Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Video: Follow the pope’s live-streamed Mass here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 01, 2020

At this link, you can watch the Mass live

Since early March, Pope Francis’s morning Mass in the Casa Santa Marta has been live-streamed.

At the link above, you can tune in to watch the Mass.

The Holy Father requested that the morning Mass be live-streamed as a way to minister to the world in these turbulent times.

He usually begins by naming an intention for the Mass.

He has generally concluded the Mass with a time of adoration and Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament. He also leads a Spiritual Communion prayer.

Read Aleteia’s daily coverage of the homily here.

Read more:
Pray this beautiful Spiritual Communion with Pope Francis
Tags:
CoronavirusPope FrancisPope's Morning Mass
