Celebrate Palm Sunday with the pope 11 am (5 am EST) here

As announced March 25, Pope Francis will be celebrating the solemn liturgies of Holy Week, but without the faithful.

All of the liturgies will be broadcast, and you can join in here at 11 am Rome time, 5 am EST, at the link above, which will go live with the Mass at the scheduled time.

The pope has been finding creative ways to be present to the faithful despite the lockdown measures instituted across much of the planet.

Above all was the March 27 urbi et orbi blessing, unique because unlike sacraments, the graces of the urbi et orbi can be attained through live broadcast.

Most recently, the Holy Father prepared a video message for the faithful around the world, released the Friday before Palm Sunday. In it he assured:

We will celebrate Holy Week in a truly unusual way, which manifests and sums up the message of the Gospel, that of God’s boundless love. And in the silence of our cities, the Easter Gospel will resound.

