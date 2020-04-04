Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Celebrate Palm Sunday with the pope 11 am (5 am EST) here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 04, 2020

“We will celebrate Holy Week in a truly unusual way”

As announced March 25, Pope Francis will be celebrating the solemn liturgies of Holy Week, but without the faithful.

All of the liturgies will be broadcast, and you can join in here at 11 am Rome time, 5 am EST, at the link above, which will go live with the Mass at the scheduled time.

The pope has been finding creative ways to be present to the faithful despite the lockdown measures instituted across much of the planet.

Above all was the March 27 urbi et orbi blessing, unique because unlike sacraments, the graces of the urbi et orbi can be attained through live broadcast.

Read more:
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique

Most recently, the Holy Father prepared a video message for the faithful around the world, released the Friday before Palm Sunday. In it he assured:

We will celebrate Holy Week in a truly unusual way, which manifests and sums up the message of the Gospel, that of God’s boundless love. And in the silence of our cities, the Easter Gospel will resound.

Read more:
Pope Francis sends the faithful a video message for Holy Week
Read more:
A complete guide to celebrate Palm Sunday at home
