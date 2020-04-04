Celebrate Palm Sunday with the pope 11 am (5 am EST) here

“We will celebrate Holy Week in a truly unusual way”
All of the liturgies will be broadcast, and you can join in here at 11 am Rome time, 5 am EST, at the link above, which will go live with the Mass at the scheduled time.
The pope has been finding creative ways to be present to the faithful despite the lockdown measures instituted across much of the planet.
Above all was the March 27 urbi et orbi blessing, unique because unlike sacraments, the graces of the urbi et orbi can be attained through live broadcast.
Most recently, the Holy Father prepared a video message for the faithful around the world, released the Friday before Palm Sunday. In it he assured:
We will celebrate Holy Week in a truly unusual way, which manifests and sums up the message of the Gospel, that of God’s boundless love. And in the silence of our cities, the Easter Gospel will resound.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?