Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Advice from a mystic on accepting solitude

John of the Cross
Josefa de Óbidos | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Apr 07, 2020

St. John of the Cross gives a few helpful tips on how to handle being alone.

Solitude, even for religious men and women, can be difficult to endure. As humans, we are naturally social creatures and crave interaction with others.

However, it is also beneficial to spend time alone, something which many religious freely choose for the rest of their lives.

St. John of the Cross gives a few helpful tips to those struggling with solitude in Sayings of Light and Love. The key is to accept the solitude you experience and strive to listen to God as he seeks to teach you.

Read more:
Pray St. John of the Cross’ “Prayer of Peace” to calm your mind

1
Don't look behind

If you desire to discover peace and consolation for your soul and to serve God truly, do not find your satisfaction in what you have left behind, because in that which now concerns you, you may be as impeded as you were before, or even more. But leave as well all these other things and attend to one thing alone that brings all these with it (namely, holy solitude, together with prayer and spiritual and divine reading), and persevere there in forgetfulness of all things.

2
Keep Heaven in mind

Preserve a habitual remembrance of eternal life, recalling that those who hold themselves the lowest and poorest and least of all will enjoy the highest dominion and glory in God.

3
Recognize that God is with you

Enter within yourself and work in the presence of your Bridegroom, who is ever present loving you.

4
Do not let anything disturb your heart

Strive to preserve your heart in peace; let no event of this world disturb it; reflect that all must come to an end.

5
Draw closer to God in solitude

The further you withdraw from earthly things the closer you approach heavenly things and the more you find in God!

Read more:
7 Inspiring truths from St. John of the Cross
