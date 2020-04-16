A handy list of spring fruits and vegetables to fill up on while quarantining

As we weather this season of self-isolation and quarantine, many of us are facing somewhat limited access to stores and supplies. One way to save money and find healthy meals at the store is to focus on buying produce that’s in season.

While canned goods are in short supply at many stores, most seem to have a plentiful supply of fresh fruits and vegetables, and those that are currently in season are the most bountiful. They’re also at their peak of freshness so they’ll taste their best. And all of these can be frozen for later if you’re not able to get to the store again for a while and want to stock up!

So for those of us in the northern hemisphere heading into spring, here are some of the fresh fruits and veggies you can start looking for in your local area …

April

This first full month of spring ushers in a season of delicious produce! Roasted asparagus and rhubarb pies are at the top of my “recipes to make” list.

Artichokes

Asparagus

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Leeks

Lettuce

Mushrooms

Pineapples

Radishes

Rhubarb

Spring peas

Beets

Parsnips

May

The produce becomes more bountiful as the days get warmer and longer. I’m looking forward to cherries, apricots, and berries galore.

Apricots

Artichokes

Asparagus

Cherries

Lettuce

Mangoes

Okra

Pineapples

Radishes

Rhubarb

Spring peas

Strawberries

Swiss chard

Zucchini

Carrots

Chard

Fava beans

Garlic scapes

Greens

Herbs

Parsley

Pea greens

Radishes

Spinach

June

Summer arrives in June and with it the produce is reaching its peak. I’ll be making corn on the cob, watermelon, and grilled peaches with fresh whipped cream.

Apricots

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cherries

Corn

Kiwi

Lettuce

Mangoes

Peaches

Strawberries

Swiss chard

Watermelon

Zucchini

Cucumbers

Green beans

Kale

Mango

Peas

Radishes

Strawberries