A handy list of spring fruits and vegetables to fill up on while quarantining

Produce that’s in season will be the most plentiful, so it’s easier to find at the store and will taste the best.
While canned goods are in short supply at many stores, most seem to have a plentiful supply of fresh fruits and vegetables, and those that are currently in season are the most bountiful. They’re also at their peak of freshness so they’ll taste their best. And all of these can be frozen for later if you’re not able to get to the store again for a while and want to stock up!
So for those of us in the northern hemisphere heading into spring, here are some of the fresh fruits and veggies you can start looking for in your local area …
April
This first full month of spring ushers in a season of delicious produce! Roasted asparagus and rhubarb pies are at the top of my “recipes to make” list.
- Artichokes
- Asparagus
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Leeks
- Lettuce
- Mushrooms
- Pineapples
- Radishes
- Rhubarb
- Spring peas
- Beets
- Parsnips
May
The produce becomes more bountiful as the days get warmer and longer. I’m looking forward to cherries, apricots, and berries galore.
- Apricots
- Artichokes
- Asparagus
- Cherries
- Lettuce
- Mangoes
- Okra
- Pineapples
- Radishes
- Rhubarb
- Spring peas
- Strawberries
- Swiss chard
- Zucchini
- Carrots
- Chard
- Fava beans
- Garlic scapes
- Greens
- Herbs
- Parsley
- Pea greens
- Radishes
- Spinach
June
Summer arrives in June and with it the produce is reaching its peak. I’ll be making corn on the cob, watermelon, and grilled peaches with fresh whipped cream.
- Apricots
- Blueberries
- Cantaloupe
- Cherries
- Corn
- Kiwi
- Lettuce
- Mangoes
- Peaches
- Strawberries
- Swiss chard
- Watermelon
- Zucchini
- Cucumbers
- Green beans
- Kale
- Mango
- Peas
- Radishes
- Strawberries
