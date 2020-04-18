Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lucandrea Massaro
Cerith Gardiner
Pablo Cesio
Cerith Gardiner
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Larry Peterson
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Maria Paola Daud
Chris Pratt live-streams Easter Mass and spreads a little joy

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
DFree | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 18, 2020

The actor and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, spent Easter Sunday in isolation following Mass together.

The actor known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to give everybody a little insight as to what he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, were up to on their first Easter together as a married couple, as reported in Church Pop.

Chris Pratt | Instagram | Fair Use

As Catholics around the world tuned in for live-streamed Masses, Pratt and his wife joined in the Easter Mass celebrated at St. Monica Catholic Church, in Santa Monica, California. In his post, the dad of seven-year-old Jack gave a little insight into his Easter day, with quiche, quarantine, and a shout out to Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson, longtime pastor of St. Monica’s, who was celebrating Mass.

The action hero added another post of him in prayer that said, “Let us pray, He is risen.”

Finally Pratt shared a photo of Katherine following Mass on her cellphone, with a little Easter egg close by.

Chris Pratt | Instagram | Fair Use
Read more:
Actor Chris Pratt Doesn’t Hide His Christian Faith or His Love of Fatherhood
Read more:
Chris Pratt reads from Luke and speaks of God’s love at Disneyland’s Candlelight Ceremony

 

