Finding Faith: An unusual depiction of the crucifixion on the vine

In the days between the Resurrection and the Ascension, Christ briefed His apostles on the word they would need to tell the world. No doubt he reminded them about His many powerful metaphors, such as managing vines (John 15):

I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing. This 15th-century stucco roundel combines vines, apostles and the crucifixion in one image. It is very rare to see the crucified Christ depicted in this way. The German artist who created it must have had considerable imagination and independence of spirit to nail the Redeemer to a vine rather than to a standard wooden cross. The result is crowded but curiously expressive. Photo by Lucien de Guise, courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

