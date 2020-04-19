Finding Faith: An unusual depiction of the crucifixion on the vine

The apostles are portrayed hanging on a vine that is standing in for the usual wooden cross.
A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
In the days between the Resurrection and the Ascension, Christ briefed His apostles on the word they would need to tell the world. No doubt he reminded them about His many powerful metaphors, such as managing vines (John 15):
I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing.
This 15th-century stucco roundel combines vines, apostles and the crucifixion in one image. It is very rare to see the crucified Christ depicted in this way. The German artist who created it must have had considerable imagination and independence of spirit to nail the Redeemer to a vine rather than to a standard wooden cross. The result is crowded but curiously expressive.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now