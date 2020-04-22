Vatican offers download of pope’s words, various prayers for pandemic

The Vatican has collected various of the prayers and addresses that Pope Francis has offered in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic, supplementing them with prayers from local traditions in a free download, available here.

Included in the publication are the pope’s address and prayers at the extraordinary “urbi et orbi” ceremony on March 27.

It also brings in the notification on special indulgences for the times of the pandemic, as well as the pope’s teaching on how to deal with the impossibility of getting to confession, faced by many of the faithful.

Among the local prayers are the “Stella Caeli Extirpavit Chant in Time of Pestilence,” which is an ancient hymn asking for an end to pestilence, from the Franciscan tradition.

There is also from the Greek Church the Akathistos hymn. The publication explains: