Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
News

Contemplative monasteries and convents join “prayer storm” during coronavirus pandemic

Dominican NUN
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Share
Print
Maria Lozano - ACN | Apr 23, 2020

Among those praying are Carmelite Sisters, Benedictine Sisters, Dominican Sisters, and Poor Clares as well as five communities of monks from more than 30 countries.

Fifty contemplative monasteries and convents all over the world accepted the invitation of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) to pray, not only for all those infected by the coronavirus, but also for ACN’s project partners, donors and staff.

Among those praying are Carmelite Sisters, Benedictine Sisters, Dominican Sisters, and Poor Clares as well as five communities of monks from more than 30 countries.

“We want to let loose a prayer storm. According to our founding charisma, one of the mainstays of our work at ACN is prayer. We always have faith in the prayers of all of our project partners, but in these extraordinary times, we also would like to find comfort and support in the ‘praying heart’ of the Church—the contemplative orders,” Thomas Heine Geldern, Executive President of ACN International, explained.

“We are receiving many messages expressing fear and concerns for the future—both from donors who are experiencing sickness and loss in their families or are suffering economic worries, and from many of our 140 project countries.

“Some of these messages are sent by priests who have not been able to earn their livelihoods for three weeks, others by religious sisters who do not even have enough money to buy soap or hygiene products because these are expensive luxury items in their countries.

“We firmly believe that prayer will be the first to bring forth fruits of mercy. Prayer forms the basis for the aid and support that we would like and are required to provide.”

All participating monasteries and convents are long-standing project partners of ACN and many are themselves currently experiencing difficulties. Many of the religious sisters and monks live in countries where Christians are suffering from discrimination or violence, such as Nigeria, Chad, Morocco, Sri Lanka or Burkina Faso, or where the coronavirus pandemic has made the prevailing economic difficulties only more acute, in countries like Ecuador, Venezuela or Ukraine.

Most of the contemplative communities sent messages of solidarity and fellowship along with their prayer pledges. One such message was sent by the Poor Clares in Indonesia: “We promise that we will include your request for prayers in the special prayers for our project partners. We know that many of the donors are older and living alone. We are therefore saying a special prayer for all donors. May God keep them and be with them!”

The Carmelite monks from Buea in Cameroon wrote: “Of course we will pray together with you for the end of this terrible pandemic and for the return of the people to God. It will be very difficult to get this pandemic under control in Africa. But we will not lose courage, because Christ is our hope. We believe in Him who said, ‘In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.’”

Some of the messages from the monastic communities also expressed their individual concerns. For most of them, COVID-19 is one threat among many, as the Carmelite Sisters from Morondava in Madagascar explained: “In these times of global trial, we never stop asking the Lord to help His people, as He once did for His people in the desert. Our thoughts are with all donors who are sick and require assistance, as well as with all those who are affected by COVID-19.

“Our country is also plagued by this pandemic. There are strict curfews in place. Many people are now afraid that terrorist militias will take advantage of the situation and carry out raids. The coronavirus terrorizes us, but we also pray that the thieves will not contribute even more to the death toll.”

This article was published with the kind permission of Aid to the Church in Need.

To ensure that priests and religious living in countries in need are able to continue to provide pastoral and charitable support to the people entrusted to their care, even during the coronavirus pandemic, Aid to the Church in Need has set up a special fund and is asking for donations. Visit www.churchinneed.org for more information. 

 

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  5. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  6. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  7. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]