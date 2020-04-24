Need prayers? Phone this convent

I’ll never forget the blessing I received from my parish priest when I was preparing for a difficult birth: As he spoke words of strength and grace over me, my anxiety flooded out of my body and I felt almost physical relief. It’s always a gift when someone says they are praying for you, but hearing those words spoken aloud has an especially healing and hope-giving effect.

It can be hard to avoid feeling worried these days. There are so many things happening that are outside of our control: unemployment, isolation, children missing school and needed therapies, toilet paper shortages … not to mention the real threat of sickness and death from the disease. But God never fails us, and prayer sustains and consoles us even in these difficult times.

A new initiative from the Maronite Servants of Christ the Light is just what we need during this coronavirus pandemic. The sisters are offering to pray over the phone with anyone who calls in between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Their Facebook page says,

“Need Prayer? We Care.” In response to the challenging times we are all facing with the virus, we are reaching out to let you know that we are here for you! The Maronite Servants are available to pray with you and for you. Please see the flyer for calling times and share with your loved ones. God bless you!

Maronite Servants of Christ the Light

You can reach the sisters at (508) 996-1753.

Praying with the sisters is a warm reminder of God’s constant love for us, a little spiritual boost to get through hard days. Their prayers help us reorient our minds and hearts to God, bringing hope and healing to a world that sorely needs them.

Read more: Italian convent flies a rosary made of balloons from its roof top