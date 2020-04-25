Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Prayer for the sick invoking Jesus’ miraculous healings

SICK
Mongkolchon Akesin | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 25, 2020

Jesus was widely known as a healer during his ministry on earth.

Among the hallmarks of Jesus’ ministry was his particular care of the sick, curing numerous people from debilitating diseases and injuries. This becomes especially evident when reading through the Gospels.

Here is a short prayer excerpted from the Roman Ritual that invokes Jesus’ healing ministry and asks him to heal those who are sick now and restore them to health.

Lord Jesus Christ, Savior and consoler of our weakness, who delivered Peter’s mother-in-law and the ruler’s son from a high fever; who restored strength to the paralytic, cleansed the lepers, healed the centurion’s servant; who saved the woman suffering from hemorrhage, raised up the man lying helpless on his pallet at the pool of Bethsaida, went about the towns and villages healing all kinds of ailments … may the sick … be freed from their illness and restored in body and mind, and may rightly see fit to praise your power until the end of their days; you who live and reign forever and ever. Amen.

