Prayer for the sick invoking Jesus’ miraculous healings

Jesus was widely known as a healer during his ministry on earth.
Here is a short prayer excerpted from the Roman Ritual that invokes Jesus’ healing ministry and asks him to heal those who are sick now and restore them to health.
Lord Jesus Christ, Savior and consoler of our weakness, who delivered Peter’s mother-in-law and the ruler’s son from a high fever; who restored strength to the paralytic, cleansed the lepers, healed the centurion’s servant; who saved the woman suffering from hemorrhage, raised up the man lying helpless on his pallet at the pool of Bethsaida, went about the towns and villages healing all kinds of ailments … may the sick … be freed from their illness and restored in body and mind, and may rightly see fit to praise your power until the end of their days; you who live and reign forever and ever. Amen.
