‘Catch the Spirit’ with the Notre Dame Folk Choir

The principal liturgical choir of the University of Notre Dame releases its new album early, after postponing all performances.
While the album was originally planned to drop at the end of May in conjunction with a series of nine live performances, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. called for it to be released on Easter weekend, stating in a press release:
“See the diverse gifts and backgrounds of people as enriching, not dividing … to join together to build a community in which all are included and respected, and each of us contributes to the common good.”
Catch the Spirit was the brain-child of Dr. J. J. Wright, leader of the Folk Choir, who sought to explore the worship experience of black Catholics and Christians in America and East Africa through musical contributions and cultural expressions.
The students’ work on the new album culminated in a three-week pilgrimage to mission sites run by Holy Cross in Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya to participate in choir festivals, Masses, workshops, school visits, and community gatherings. Their time in Africa was recorded in a video series, also called Catch the Spirit, which they have made available for view on the Notre Dame Youtube channel.
Along with their wonderful music, the Folk Choir has put together a virtual pilgrimage so that the faithful can follow along with them on their journey to African missions. They have tons of videos from their time in Africa on their website, where fans can also view some of their best, and highest quality, live performances.
To take the Notre Dame Folk Choir’s virtual pilgrimage, click here and scroll down.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!