Finding Faith: Transfixed by Mexican folk art crucifixes

Of all the Catholics of the Americas, it is the Americans of Mexico who have given us some of the most striking images in the history of Christian art.
A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
Around 500 years ago this week, the first major American Easter Mass was celebrated. In what is now Mexico City, it was attended by emissaries of the Aztec ruler, Moctezuma II.
Since the 1960s the Roman Catholic Church has promoted the idea of one continent — “the Americas.” Of all the Catholics of the Americas, it is the Americans of Mexico who have given us some of the most striking images in the history of Christian art. The best known of all is the ubiquitous Our Lady of Guadalupe. Also deserving attention are folk-art crucifixes with their special blend of gore and cheerful floral motifs.
This is a simple example from the early 20th century, replete with the raw vigor of so-called “New World” iconography. Sadly, it’s Mexican Day of the Dead paraphernalia that gets the most attention around the world, including from the producers of James Bond films.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now