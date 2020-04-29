Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Jeffrey Bruno
Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Art & Culture

What to do when your Facebook friend shares a “cure” for the coronavirus

OVERWORKED WOMAN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Apr 29, 2020

Learn how to spot “bad science” when you see it with this free online course from Yale University.

Our fervent desire for an end to coronavirus pandemic has many of us grasping at straws, and latching onto potential miracles cures, with little consideration of any scientific rationale for doing so.  

We’ve all seen social media posts promoting malaria drugs, nicotine patches, hot and humid weather, and even household bleach as the silver bullet to put a stop to the pandemic. Nobody seems immune, as everyone from heads of state to your Aunt Marge is passing along the latest rumored panacea.

Now Yale University is offering a free online course, ““Understanding Medical Research: Your Facebook Friend Is Wrong,” to help you determine what is bad science and what is not.  Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale physician and clinical researcher has designed the course, to “give you the tools necessary to go beyond news articles and interpret the medical research for yourself.”

“News articles promoting bad science are shared via social media every day. These articles can go on to harm, frighten, or give false hope to vulnerable members of our communities. The best way to combat the dissemination of bad science is to educate yourself and call it out when you see it,” reads a press release from the Yale Digital Education Team. 

Through  anecdotes, skits, animations and real-world examples, the course promises to show you how to interpret a scientific research paper. 

“Stick with it and by course’s end you’ll understand, in a way you never have before, how medical research works, what research is trustworthy and of course, when your Facebook friend is wrong,” says the Yale Digital Education Team. 

Visit the Coursera website to enroll for free.

Tags:
CoronavirusEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Dancing priest goes viral on TikTok with videos for kids
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]