Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

David G. Bonagura, Jr.
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Silvia Lucchetti
“I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A patient’s last words to the nurse who cared for her
Church

Expert on Edith Stein offers free webinar tonight

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 04, 2020

This saint was one of the first to die a martyr’s death at Auschwitz. Learn her secret for peace in facing the unexpected.

Edith Stein, also known by her religious name, St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, was an extraordinary woman by any measure. A brilliant writer and intellectual, she earned her doctorate in philosophy in 1916 and became a university professor, in an era when few women took part in higher education at all.

Yet Teresa Benedicta’s professional success pales in comparison to her radiant spiritual witness. Raised in a Jewish family, she converted to Catholicism in 1922, and became a Carmelite nun. In 1942 she died in a gas chamber at Auschwitz, condemned for her Jewish heritage.

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, an expert on the life and thought of St. Edith Stein, joins Claire Dwyer, editor at the Avila Foundation, for a free webinar with an in-depth look at one of the greatest Carmelite saints. Tune in tonight, May 4, at 7 pm Central.

St. Edith Stein was a woman ready to follow the Lord wherever He led her, believing fully in His providential love and care.

“Nothing,” she said, “is merely an accident when seen in the light of God.”

Her life didn’t turn out as she planned, but her prayer to the Prince of Peace includes her secret for meeting the unexpected with grace:

I do not see very far ahead, but when I have arrived where the horizon now closes down, a new prospect will open before me, and I shall meet it with peace.

Dr. Mitchell’s doctoral dissertation focused on St. Edith Stein’s understanding of the role of beauty in evangelization.

Register here for the free webinar and then watch your inbox for the link to tune in tonight, Monday, May 4, at 7 pm central.

Read more:
Check out these rare photos of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein)
Read more:
The Edith Stein lesson I got from a smartly dressed 20-year-old guy in Bavaria
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
  4. David G. Bonagura, Jr.
    Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  6. J-P Mauro
    Online student makes archaeological discovery in isolation
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]