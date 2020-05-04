Expert on Edith Stein offers free webinar tonight

This saint was one of the first to die a martyr’s death at Auschwitz. Learn her secret for peace in facing the unexpected.
Yet Teresa Benedicta’s professional success pales in comparison to her radiant spiritual witness. Raised in a Jewish family, she converted to Catholicism in 1922, and became a Carmelite nun. In 1942 she died in a gas chamber at Auschwitz, condemned for her Jewish heritage.
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, an expert on the life and thought of St. Edith Stein, joins Claire Dwyer, editor at the Avila Foundation, for a free webinar with an in-depth look at one of the greatest Carmelite saints. Tune in tonight, May 4, at 7 pm Central.
St. Edith Stein was a woman ready to follow the Lord wherever He led her, believing fully in His providential love and care.
“Nothing,” she said, “is merely an accident when seen in the light of God.”
Her life didn’t turn out as she planned, but her prayer to the Prince of Peace includes her secret for meeting the unexpected with grace:
I do not see very far ahead, but when I have arrived where the horizon now closes down, a new prospect will open before me, and I shall meet it with peace.
Dr. Mitchell’s doctoral dissertation focused on St. Edith Stein’s understanding of the role of beauty in evangelization.
Register here for the free webinar and then watch your inbox for the link to tune in tonight, Monday, May 4, at 7 pm central.
