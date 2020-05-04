Expert on Edith Stein offers free webinar tonight

Edith Stein, also known by her religious name, St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, was an extraordinary woman by any measure. A brilliant writer and intellectual, she earned her doctorate in philosophy in 1916 and became a university professor, in an era when few women took part in higher education at all.

Yet Teresa Benedicta’s professional success pales in comparison to her radiant spiritual witness. Raised in a Jewish family, she converted to Catholicism in 1922, and became a Carmelite nun. In 1942 she died in a gas chamber at Auschwitz, condemned for her Jewish heritage.

St. Edith Stein was a woman ready to follow the Lord wherever He led her, believing fully in His providential love and care.

“Nothing,” she said, “is merely an accident when seen in the light of God.”

Her life didn’t turn out as she planned, but her prayer to the Prince of Peace includes her secret for meeting the unexpected with grace:

I do not see very far ahead, but when I have arrived where the horizon now closes down, a new prospect will open before me, and I shall meet it with peace.

Dr. Mitchell's doctoral dissertation focused on St. Edith Stein's understanding of the role of beauty in evangelization.

