Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Silvia Lucchetti
“I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A patient’s last words to the nurse who cared for her
Spirituality

The Marian prayer the Church prays in every tribulation

Magnificat
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 04, 2020

Throughout history the Catholic Church prays Mary’s “Magnificat” in every trial that she endures.

The Church has had its fair share of suffering throughout the centuries. Whether its Roman persecution, medieval plagues, or theological controversies, the Church always remains faithful in its devotion to God, especially through the intercession of the Virgin Mary.

In particular, St. John Paul II referred to Mary’s “Magnificat” (her words recorded in Luke 1:46-55) as an essential prayer for the “pilgrim Church” in his encyclical Redemptoris Mater.

The Virgin Mother is constantly present on this journey of faith of the People of God towards the light. This is shown in a special way by the canticle of the “Magnificat,” which, having welled up from the depths of Mary’s faith at the Visitation, ceaselessly re-echoes in the heart of the Church down the centuries.

The Church, which from the beginning has modeled her earthly journey on that of the Mother of God, constantly repeats after her the words of the Magnificat. From the depths of the Virgin’s faith at the Annunciation and the Visitation, the Church derives the truth about the God of the Covenant: the God who is Almighty and does “great things” for man: “holy is his name.” In the Magnificat the Church sees uprooted that sin which is found at the outset of the earthly history of man and woman, the sin of disbelief and of “little faith” in God.

Furthermore, John Paul II notes that it is a prayer the Church repeats in every trial.

Moving forward through trial and tribulation, the Church is strengthened by the power of God’s grace promised to [Mary] by the Lord, so that in the weakness of the flesh she may not waver from perfect fidelity, but remain a bride worthy of her Lord; that moved by the Holy Spirit she may never cease to renew herself, until through the Cross she arrives at the light which knows no setting.

The Church, which even “amid trials and tribulations” does not cease repeating with Mary the words of the Magnificat, is sustained by the power of God’s truth, proclaimed on that occasion with such extraordinary simplicity. At the same time, by means of this truth about God, the Church desires to shed light upon the difficult and sometimes tangled paths of man’s earthly existence. 

Mary’s words of praise remind us to magnify the Lord and give praise to God who “has done great things for me.” It encourages us to see the many blessings God has given to us, even when it seems like he is absent.

Above all, the words of the Magnificat challenge us to trust God and his mercy, putting our faith in him, rather than ourselves. It puts the focus on God, instead of our own weak efforts to do good in the world.

John Paul II concludes this section of his encyclical with a reflection on the freedom Mary experienced, expressed most eloquently in the Magnificat.

Mary is totally dependent upon God and completely directed towards him, and at the side of her Son, she is the most perfect image of freedom and of the liberation of humanity and of the universe. It is to her as Mother and Model that the Church must look in order to understand in its completeness the meaning of her own mission.

Read more:
This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
Read more:
Why you should love the Virgin Mary in sickness and health
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. David G. Bonagura, Jr.
    Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
  5. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  6. J-P Mauro
    Online student makes archaeological discovery in isolation
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Mary this May during quarantine
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]