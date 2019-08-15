This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date

It is from the year 250, and is written in Greek.
This prayer, as explained on Trisagion Film’s Website, was “found on a fragment of papyrus that dates all the way back to approximately AD 250,” only a couple of centuries after the death and resurrection of Christ, approximately a century before Constantine and the Edict of Milan but, more importantly, two centuries before the Third Ecumenical Council, the Council of Ephesus, in which the Virgin Mary was for the first time officially proclaimed “Mother of God,” Theotokos.
In 1917, the John Rylands Library in Manchester, England, acquired a large panel of Egyptian papyrus, written in Koine Greek (the Mediterranean lingua franca in which the Gospels were written). The prayer is to be found in the fragment labeled number 470, and it appears to be from a Coptic Christmas liturgy (maybe Christmas Vespers), although this fragment might also be a private copy of the prayer for personal use.
The prayer reads:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?