Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

Dad and daughter declared “venerable” by Pope Francis

Francisco Barrecheguren Montagut; CONCHITA BARRECHEGUREN
Santuario del Perpetuo Socorro [Redentoristas-Granada] | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 08, 2020

Pope Francis recently declared “venerable” a dad and his daughter from Spain.

On May 5, 2020, Pope Francis moved forward a number of causes of canonization, including a dad and his daughter from Spain.

The dad, Francisco Barrecheguren Montagut, worked in a textile company as a manager and was married on October 2, 1904 to Concha García Calvo. They had one child together, Maria Concepción, known by them as “Conchita.”

Francisco was a model father and husband, preparing his daughter to receive the sacraments and leading by the example of his devout prayer life.

Both his wife and daughter had precarious health, falling ill around the same time. This left Francisco with the duty of tending to them during their sicknesses. His wife’s struggles were primarily with mental imbalances, while his daughter’s health was due to intestinal inflammation.

Throughout her short life, Conchita desired to enter the religious life and become a Carmelite. She made a short pilgrimage to Lisieux in 1926, at the tomb of St. Therese, and contracted tuberculosis shortly thereafter. Despite efforts to treat the disease, she died on May 13, 1927, at the age of 22. Conchita possessed a simple and pure faith, one that was nurtured by the example of her father.

Francisco’s wife died about 10 years later on June 13, 1937. This left Francisco without a family, but during this trial, he felt a call to the religious life.

He entered the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer in 1945 and was ordained a priest at the age of 68 years old. His priestly ministry only lasted for 8 years, as he died on October 7, 1957.

Nevertheless, he was a holy and pious priest and dedicated much of his time tending to the needs of the sick.

If their causes progress to beatification, it may be the first time a dad and his daughter were beatified together on their own, rather than as part of a mass beatification that may have included multiple family members in a larger group.

Read more:
10 Married couples who have been canonized or are on their way
Read more:
Meet the family and their friends that gave the Church at least a dozen saints
Tags:
Pope FrancisSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]