Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness

St. Michael the Archangel has been widely known for his angelic protection, both physical and spiritual. Numerous Christians have invoked his heavenly aid over the centuries, and many miracles have occurred through his intercession.

He was frequently called upon during the deadly medieval plagues and most recently was invoked in Monte Gargano at the site of an ancient apparition for protection against COVID-19.

Here is a prayer from the Raccolta that asks for St. Michael’s protection against any illness or evil, recalling his role as heavenly guardian and commander.