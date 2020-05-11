Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
News

Vatican museums to reopen with anti-coronavirus measures in place

SISTINE CHAPEL EXHIBIT
Diocese of Orange/Challenge Roddie
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | May 11, 2020

Temperature scanners and mandatory face masks will make opening the museums possible

The Vatican Museums are putting into place new precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in order to make it possible to reopen, according to a report by the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

To help prevent the spread of the virus, visitors will have their temperatures taken and be everyone will required to wear masks.

“For the incoming public, we are completing the installation of some thermal scanners for detecting temperature,” Bishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga said in an interview published May 9 by L’Osservatore Romano.

“Clearly, it will not be possible to welcome large groups for a long time,” he said.

In addition to these precautions, reservations will be required to visit the museum, reported the CNA.

Museums in Italy will be allowed to reopen starting on May 18, in accordance with Phase 2 of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.  According to the CNA report, the Vatican Museums have not yet confirmed the exact date they plan on reopening. 

“If one thing this pandemic taught us is that we should avoid making predictions that go beyond two days,” said Bishop Vérgez.

Virtual tours of the Vatican Museums, which include  the Sistine Chapel, the Pio Clementino Museum, the Chiaramonti Museum, the New Wing, Raphael’s Rooms, the Niccoline Chapel, and the Room of the Chiaroscuri are available for free, online.  

Read more:
The Vatican may be closed, but now you can take a free online tour
Read more:
Coronavirus lockdown: Museums and cultural sites you can visit online
Tags:
CoronavirusVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  4. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]