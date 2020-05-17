Catholic companies dedicated to making and selling face masks

If you have to buy a face mask, you can support a Catholic business at the same time!
These reusable face masks come with either elastic or ties and have a pocket.
Faith and Fabric sells beautiful, faith-inspired Catholic face masks from 100% cotton fabrics. Check out all the patterns available!
This shop owner is donating her washable masks to front-line workers, and asking others who want masks to make a donation to offset the costs of the materials.
The website has this description: “Masks are the new black! These masks are made of 100% cotton, using a pattern approved for personal use. Perfect for trips to the store and other essential outings.”
These masks feature images and symbols of the saints, so you can think of your patrons as you wear them.
“Express your style by choosing the fabric for your handmade cloth face masks with ties” and a pocket for a filter, the website says. “Simply remove whatever filter you choose and pop the face mask in the wash to reuse.”
This company sells masks with quotations from the saints and sacred images on them, so you can feel heavenly protection as you’re out on essential business. Bonus: They’re adjustable!
