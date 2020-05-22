Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
News

Anthony Fauci surprises Holy Cross graduates with virtual commencement message

Anthony Fauci
MANDEL NGAN | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | May 22, 2020

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, who is also an alum of the Massachusetts college, said he leans on the Jesuit education and spiritual formation he received there.

College graduates all over the country are, for the time being, having to settle for virtual commencement ceremonies and digitally transmitted diplomas, as the coronavirus pandemic has put all celebrations on hold.

Members of the Class of 2020 at the College of the Holy Cross had a surprise awaiting them online on Friday evening, which will certainly make their virtual graduation a memorable one. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and an alum of Catholic College of the Holy Cross,  addressed the graduates of the Worcester, Massachusetts college with a virtual commencement message. 

Calling the members of the Class of 2020 “my intellectual and spiritual brothers and sisters,” Fauci told the graduating students that he appreciated the sacrifice they were making in forgoing a graduation celebration. 

“I am profoundly aware that graduating during this time, in this virtual way, unable to celebrate in person, this important milestone in your lives, with your friends, classmates and teachers, is extremely difficult,” said Fauci.

“I deeply empathize with the situation in which you find yourselves. However, I encourage you to stay strong and unflinching. The country and the world need your talent, your energy, your resolve, and your character,” he said.

Fauci then reflected on his “formative years” at the Jesuit college, where he said he received an education that has served him well.

“The College of the Holy Cross from which I graduated in 1962 holds a very special place in my heart.  I was a classics major with a pre-medical concentration. Permeating the entire experience was the Jesuit spirit of intellectual rigor. Precision of thought and economy of expression are tenets that have remained my touchstones to this day, applied to how I think, how I write, and how I communicate with the public,” he said.

“Especially during these currently unsettling times. Just as important, however, was the Jesuit emphasis on social justice and service to others. Now is the time if ever there was one for us to care selflessly about one another. The education that you and I have received at Holy Cross, steeped in Jesuit traditions, should suit us well to confront and ultimately overcome this historic pandemic,” said Fauci before wishing the graduates “good health and all the best” in their future pursuits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bviQZwIB6wA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0wGY4bQ9Po8wxuOAiVA304tvuUzV8sEUIwEaK9Rv8ppXzzkL0idpYt9ic

Tags:
CoronavirusEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of Pope John Paul II’s best quotes on love, marriage, …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]