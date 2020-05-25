Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
News

Pilgrims turned away from Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher on reopening day

Holy Sepulcher
Berthold Werner | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
John Burger | May 25, 2020

Officials had limited visitors to 50 people.

Christianity’s “Mother Church,” the basilica in Jerusalem marking the site of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, was set to reopen to the public Sunday, following two months of being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. But people arriving at the entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher were turned away.

“Religious officials said that reopening was postponed, but did not give a new date, hinting that there were difficulties in counting numbers in order to maintain social distancing,” the Times of Israel said, citing reports from Agence-France Presse. “One official told AFP that 50 clerics from various churches had came to pray, leaving no room for the public. Another official said it had been deemed preferable to wait for a further easing of Israeli restrictions so that 100 people could enter at a time.

Two days earlier, the Catholic ecclesiastical official responsible for the Holy Land and two Orthodox patriarchs who share oversight for the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, said in a brief statement that starting on Sunday, “this most Holy Place will be accessible again to the faithful for visits and prayers.” They said that at the beginning stage of reopening, the number of those admitted to the church would be limited to 50 persons. “The Basilica will be accessible only to those who have no fever or symptoms of infection and are wearing suitable face coverings, said the statement. “It will also be necessary to keep a minimal distance of 2 meters between each person and to avoid any act of devotion that might include physical contact such as touching and kissing the stones, icons, vestments and the personnel in the Basilica; as well as abide always by the given instructions.”

Franciscan Fr. Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian signed the letter, saying they “continue our prayers, asking for the end of this pandemic.”

On Sunday, religious officials said that the reopening was postponed, but did not give a new date, hinting that there were difficulties in counting numbers in order to maintain social distancing, the Times said.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Israel and the West Bank hovering around 17,000 and infection rates slowing, Israel has begun to loosen lockdown measures, the Times said. Religious sites were authorized to reopen last Wednesday with limits set at 50 people entering each site at any one time.

Tags:
CoronavirusHoly SepulcherJerusalem
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. J-P Mauro
    ‘Criminal Minds’ actor Joe Mantegna takes role as …
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]