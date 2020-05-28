Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Aleteia
Exclusive photos: Rome after the coronavirus lockdown
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Lifestyle

Mental health is deeply connected to spiritual health — these resources can help with both

DEPRESSION
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | May 28, 2020

New ministry helps clear away psychological obstacles to receiving God’s grace and love.

Love is the central and defining fact of human existence: The Church tells us that the purpose of human life is to seek God, to know Him, and to love Him with all our strength (CCC 1), and Christ taught that the greatest commandments are first to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind,” and second to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:36-40) Then why does it seem so hard to find, in this world riven by conflict and division?

All too often, the obstacles to giving and receiving love are internal. We fear being vulnerable or think we aren’t worthy. That’s why a new psychological resource can be such a valuable tool, especially now when so many factors threaten mental well-being. Souls and Hearts brings together wellness resources and providers to offer faithful Catholics  guided, customized programs “designed to remove psychological obstacles to giving and receiving love from God and neighbor.”

“We are here to bring the best and most effective aspects of the psychological sciences, consistent with the faith, to the average Catholic,” said Dr. Gerry Crete, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Atlanta, Georgia, who is a co-founder of Souls and Hearts. “We bring insights from many Catholic mental health professionals from across the country to one centralized place.”

The Souls and Hearts website includes a variety of courses, blogs, and podcasts. The goal is to address different issues facing Catholics, including the following:

  • Marriage help
  • Parenting
  • Vocation discernment
  • Reduction of anxiety
  • Improvement of prayer life

Removing obstacles to love affects not just mental and emotional health but spiritual as well, which makes sense since all are closely connected. This site, along with other resources and this directory of Catholic therapists, can connect Catholics with mental health resources to greatly improve quality of life.

Working to unblock the channels of God’s grace and charity is the process of a lifetime, but always well worth it. Each step taken toward mental wholeness and wellness helps make present on earth the “abundant life” (John 10:10) that Christ wants for each one of us.

Read more:
Isolation and quarantine: What psychological phase are you in?
Read more:
New multimedia series explores mental health from a Catholic perspective
Tags:
Mental HealthPsychology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gives us a special prayer for this year
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]