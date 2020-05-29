Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
News

The Knights of Columbus is stepping up to help dioceses affected by the coronavirus

COLLECTION PLATE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Patty Knap | May 29, 2020

ndividual dioceses can apply for up to $1 million in a line of credit, with up to $100 million in lines of credit available to dioceses suffering from a lack of donations due to COVID-19 shutdowns. 

The investment arm of the Knights of Columbus hopes to fill in the gap for dioceses suffering a financial loss with church doors closed.
“When you don’t have Mass, not everybody is necessarily thinking, ‘Gosh, father needs money for keeping the lights on,’” said Tony Minopoli, the president and chief investment officer of The Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Knights of Columbus.
Individual dioceses can apply for up to $1 million in a line of credit, with up to $100 million in lines of credit available to dioceses suffering from a lack of donations due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Many parishes have urged parishioners to continue making weekly donations either by dropping off an envelope at the rectory, or by utilizing an online giving method such as FaithDirect. However the drop in donations has been significant for most parishes, up to 50% the Archdiocese of New York, for example.
“The church is largely in the same situation as many, many small businesses,” Minopoli said, “as both small businesses and churches are looking at how they can stay afloat until daily life returns to normal.”
The short-term lines of credit carry a roughly 2 percent interest rate for two years. At the end of the term, borrowers can convert the balance to a five-, 10- or 20-year fixed-rate, low-interest loan similar to the type that the Knights of Columbus have offered to Catholic entities since 1896, Minopoli told Fox News.
“It is critical for us to support the Catholic Church in the United States at this time, so that the Church can continue to provide irreplaceable spiritual and charitable support, and can keep the staff supporting its mission and outreach employed,” noted Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. “Our fund is designed specifically to help dioceses and their parishes weather this pandemic financially so that they can continue their important work – now and after the pandemic.”
Tags:
CharityCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  4. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  5. Calah Alexander
    The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gives us a special prayer for this year
  7. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    “The smallest Catholic church in 49 States” is in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]