Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Art & Culture

Jerusalem’s ancient Tombs of the Kings site reopens

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 03, 2020

Archaeological site was closed for a decade of renovations and months of pandemic.

Click here to launch the slideshow

In eastern Jerusalem, just half a mile north of the Old City, the Tombs of the Kings have stood for nearly two millennia. The site was closed for over a decade while a preservation effort conducted renovations — costing over $1.1 million — and it was initially re-opened in the summer of 2019, however, the world pandemic caused all tourist sites to close. Now, as many governments are working to end the period of social distancing, the site is reopening once more.

According to Krystal Pierce of The Biblical Archaeology Society (BAS), while its name suggests that this was a burial site reserved for kings, excavation has since proven that there are no monarchs interred in its crypts. The misnomer came about from the assumption that the grandeur of the tombs could only be meant for the highest level of royalty and, for much of this tomb’s history, it had been suspected to be the burial place of the kings of Judah.

While the likes of King David and King Solomon were not found in the Tombs of Kings, a 19th-century excavation conducted by French archaeologist Louis Félicien de Saulcy discovered several sarcophagi, one with a pair of Aramaic inscriptions that Pierce reports read, “Tsadan the Queen” and “Tsadah the Queen.” This sarcophagus, believed to have been that of Queen Helena of Adiabene, now resides within the Louvre Museum, in Paris.

The site has been a popular tourist and pilgrim destination for hundreds of years. Today, much of the site is cordoned off from the public, but some sights are still viewable, including cisterns, which are still full of naturally accumulated water. The monumental stone facade — carved into the rock– stands over a massive 30-foot-wide staircase leading to the entrance of the tombs, where the rolling stone door-cap still rests.

There are two levels of the tomb, with three rooms on the lower floor and four rooms on the upper floor within the structure. Aside from an antechamber, each room was built with six niches in the walls, where remains could be interred.

Records from Wikipedia explain that the site was purchased by a French national after its excavation, and it was eventually donated to the French government, which still holds custodial rights to the tombs. It is for this reason that the gate around the tomb is adorned with “Republique Française Tombeau des Rois.” The ownership rights of the Tombs of the Kings have created a legal dispute, with local Jewish leaders wishing to see the site returned to their control.

Launch the slideshow
Tags:
ArchaeologyJerusalem
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]