Spirituality

Pentecost Retreat, Day 7: The Gift of Understanding

Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Jun 06, 2020

Unpack the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit with an online seven-day retreat with the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life.

Grant me O Lord the Gift of Understanding, to enlighten me and to give me the knowledge of religion.

The prophet Jeremiah offers an oracle of the Lord, saying, “I will give them a heart to know that I am the Lord; and they shall be my people and I will be their God” (Jeremiah 24:7). The Gift of understanding enables men and women to know clearly the mysteries of faith.

Pope Francis describes this gift saying, “It is the gift with which the Holy Spirit introduces us into intimacy with God and makes us sharers in the plan of love which he has for us.” Learn how the Gift of Understanding can impact your spiritual life, permitting you to more clearly perceive the divinely revealed truths of grace, redemption, and love.


