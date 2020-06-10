More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

Ocean of Mercy: A virtual Catholic conference for kids

COMPUTER
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 10, 2020

The online Catholic children’s retreat will feature such beloved characters as Brother Francis, Lukas Storyteller and EWTN’s TomKin!

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many children to stay at home, unable to attend school or even weekly religious education classes. Furthermore, this summer most parishes are unable to offer vacation Bible school, which children would typically attend and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

To help provide a set of fun, spiritual resources for children, the organization Essential Catholic is offering a weekend retreat full of inspiring and entertaining content available online.

Entitled, “Ocean of Mercy,” the goal of the virtual retreat is to provide children with a unique experience they will enjoy.

During this unprecedented pandemic time, with restricted access to Mass, children’s liturgy, Catechism classes and Sunday School like programs, we know that many parents are looking for creative and effective ways to teach the faith to their children. This is the heart of our mission here: To support parents and to help kids stay excited and connected to their Catholic faith.

The Ocean of Mercy Virtual Catholic Conference for Kids!

AMAZING CONTENT — Featuring many of the top Catholic media producers for children
POWER IN PRAYER! — Join thousands of other children from around the world as we pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and cry out to God for Mercy on the whole world! 

The retreat will feature a wide variety of speakers, including Jonathan Roumie, the actor known for his role as Jesus in the new series The Chosen. It will also feature various musicians who will play for the children as well as familiar cartoon characters. This includes appearances from Brother Francis, Lukas Storyteller, and EWTN’s TomKin.

Furthermore, since the retreat is directed towards children, it will be short and to the point! It will run on June 20 – 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to  3:30 p.m. EDT each day.

Best of all, the retreat is free of charge!

More information about the online retreat can be accessed on their website.

Read more:
Holy Heroes offers free week-long “backyard” summer camp
Tags:
ChildrenCOVID-19
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of Unity
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Renounce the devil and his temptations with this night prayer
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]