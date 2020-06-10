Ocean of Mercy: A virtual Catholic conference for kids

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many children to stay at home, unable to attend school or even weekly religious education classes. Furthermore, this summer most parishes are unable to offer vacation Bible school, which children would typically attend and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

To help provide a set of fun, spiritual resources for children, the organization Essential Catholic is offering a weekend retreat full of inspiring and entertaining content available online.

Entitled, “Ocean of Mercy,” the goal of the virtual retreat is to provide children with a unique experience they will enjoy.

During this unprecedented pandemic time, with restricted access to Mass, children’s liturgy, Catechism classes and Sunday School like programs, we know that many parents are looking for creative and effective ways to teach the faith to their children. This is the heart of our mission here: To support parents and to help kids stay excited and connected to their Catholic faith. The Ocean of Mercy Virtual Catholic Conference for Kids! AMAZING CONTENT — Featuring many of the top Catholic media producers for children

POWER IN PRAYER! — Join thousands of other children from around the world as we pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and cry out to God for Mercy on the whole world!

The retreat will feature a wide variety of speakers, including Jonathan Roumie, the actor known for his role as Jesus in the new series The Chosen. It will also feature various musicians who will play for the children as well as familiar cartoon characters. This includes appearances from Brother Francis, Lukas Storyteller, and EWTN’s TomKin.

Furthermore, since the retreat is directed towards children, it will be short and to the point! It will run on June 20 – 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT each day.

Best of all, the retreat is free of charge!

More information about the online retreat can be accessed on their website.