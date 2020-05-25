Holy Heroes offers free week-long “backyard” summer camp

This summer many parishes around the world will be cancelling their summer camps on account of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. However, that doesn’t mean children can’t have a similar faith experience at home.

The Catholic company Holy Heroes is offering a weeklong Summer Faith Adventure that can assist parents in conducting their own vacation Bible school at home.

They explain what is included in this free program on their website.

Looking for a 100% Catholic Vacation Bible School that you can run in your own back yard? … that’s FREE? … and easy so your older kids can run it for your younger ones? Well, here it is: Holy Heroes Summer Faith Adventure — The New Kingdom of David! Learn the Catholic Faith this summer — and have a blast! And lots, lots more — joyful catechesis for children of all ages! You can access Summer Faith Adventure at any time using the links below. Use one link each day for a week. Or you can spread out the activities for the whole summer. It’s up to you to use it in whatever way works best with your family’s schedule.

Included in the program are “videos, games, activities, coloring pages, and fun recipes!”

Many families have already benefited from the resources that Holy Heroes delivers, and this at-home summer camp should help fill a need, especially in the current situation.

If you are looking for something to occupy your children’s time this summer that is fun and Catholic, try the Summer Faith Adventure!