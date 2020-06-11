9 Things to challenge your teen to accomplish this summer

Here’s how your teenager can have a meaningful vacation.
Keeping kids occupied for the summer is not a challenge for the faint of heart. Since younger kids often demand more of a parent’s attention, older children can get left to their own devices — and more often than not those tend to be electronic these days!
So if you have a teen at home and you want them to gain something more meaningful from their summer vacation, you could come up with a list of challenges for them to achieve before they head back to school — many of these activities may be useful life skills for the future.
While some will be fun, others might be more tricky, and a few will no doubt be totally undesirable. But isn’t that the nature of a challenge? (There’s your ready-made argument for any protesting teen!) To give you a few ideas, here’s a list of activities you might want your teen to accomplish this summer…
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!