9 Things to challenge your teen to accomplish this summer

For many teens, the long summer months ahead won’t be that different from the recent months they’ve had at home — minus all the schoolwork. With travel and camp arrangements still uncertain, and many families experiencing financial insecurity, there’s a strong chance that many families will be resorting to staycations.

Keeping kids occupied for the summer is not a challenge for the faint of heart. Since younger kids often demand more of a parent’s attention, older children can get left to their own devices — and more often than not those tend to be electronic these days!

So if you have a teen at home and you want them to gain something more meaningful from their summer vacation, you could come up with a list of challenges for them to achieve before they head back to school — many of these activities may be useful life skills for the future.

While some will be fun, others might be more tricky, and a few will no doubt be totally undesirable. But isn’t that the nature of a challenge? (There’s your ready-made argument for any protesting teen!) To give you a few ideas, here’s a list of activities you might want your teen to accomplish this summer…