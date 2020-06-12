Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Art & Culture

Catholic single mom named valedictorian at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 12, 2020

Of the Catholic college, she said, “St. Francis has the spirit of community.”

A Catholic mother who is raising her daughter alone is making headlines for being named co-valedictorian of the St. Francis College class of 2020. Alexa Rutkowska graduated at the top of her class at the Brooklyn Heights, New York, college, all while balancing multiple jobs and caring for her daughter.

In an interview with Emily Drooby, of NetNY, Rutkowska described a schedule that would make many reevaluate just how much they wanted their degree. Her studies kept her running around for two-thirds of each day, while maintaining positions as a barista, a tutor, a teacher, a research assistant, and a full-time mom. She described her days:

“It was definitely a bit of a struggle. I was waking up at five o’clock in the morning, going to work for 6 a.m., I was a barista,” she explained. “Then I would shoot right over to school, I had class and participated in extracurriculars. It was a lot. I had 16-hour days and at the end of the day, I would have to come home and take care of my daughter. So, it was a lot.”

A Catholic parishioner of St. Francis Xavier in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Rutkowska explained to the St. Francis College press that St. Francis was the only college to which she applied. She credited the support of her family for helping her make the decision to see her education through. When asked if the Franciscan values resonated with her during her time at St. Francis College, she said:

“Yes, St. Francis has the spirit of community. I would not be where I am today without the support of my peers and faculty. All the staff helps students a lot. That spirit of community definitely encourages students to reach their goals.”

Alexa graduates with a master’s degree in psychology and intends to continue her education to the doctoral level. She hopes to one day open her own private practice.

Tags:
CatholicEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do I need to go to confession before going back to Mass?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Paul’s simple formula for preserving unity
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]