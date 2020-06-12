Catholic single mom named valedictorian at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York

Of the Catholic college, she said, “St. Francis has the spirit of community.”
In an interview with Emily Drooby, of NetNY, Rutkowska described a schedule that would make many reevaluate just how much they wanted their degree. Her studies kept her running around for two-thirds of each day, while maintaining positions as a barista, a tutor, a teacher, a research assistant, and a full-time mom. She described her days:
“It was definitely a bit of a struggle. I was waking up at five o’clock in the morning, going to work for 6 a.m., I was a barista,” she explained. “Then I would shoot right over to school, I had class and participated in extracurriculars. It was a lot. I had 16-hour days and at the end of the day, I would have to come home and take care of my daughter. So, it was a lot.”
A Catholic parishioner of St. Francis Xavier in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Rutkowska explained to the St. Francis College press that St. Francis was the only college to which she applied. She credited the support of her family for helping her make the decision to see her education through. When asked if the Franciscan values resonated with her during her time at St. Francis College, she said:
“Yes, St. Francis has the spirit of community. I would not be where I am today without the support of my peers and faculty. All the staff helps students a lot. That spirit of community definitely encourages students to reach their goals.”
Alexa graduates with a master’s degree in psychology and intends to continue her education to the doctoral level. She hopes to one day open her own private practice.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!