“Mattress Mack” to open a charter school that offers free vocational training

This August, young Texans will be able to sign up for vocational training thanks to the philanthropic Jim McIngvale — or as he’s affectionately known, Mattress Mack.

The kind-hearted Texan already earned a reputation of putting his hand in his pocket to help those in need. And now the owner of Gallery Furniture is giving over 15,000 square feet of one of his locations in North Freeway, Houston, to help children wanting to get some vocational training, or to take a step closer to higher education.

As part of ResponsiveEd.com, Premier High School will be opening with a variety of courses available to students who might be needing more flexibility in their timetable, or who wish to embark on a career involving more manual-skills. With training available in the automotive, electrical, carpentry and welding sectors, students will have the opportunity to take part in internships and may even graduate early.

“It’s going to be great… Students should apply today to take advantage of the opportunity to earn a diploma and receive valuable job training,” shared McIngvale with Khou.

Thanks to the close association between Premier High School and industry leaders, students will get training in the latest innovations in their chosen fields and be prepared for the demands of the job once they graduate.

It’s not a surprise that the devout 69-year-old has turned his attentions to helping those in education. He regularly inspires others not only with his generosity, but with his daily uplifting tweets quoting from Scripture.

If you think someone you know might be interesting in enrolling in the Premier High School, go online here.