Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Spirituality

Pledge to make better choices with this morning prayer

SUNRISE
PK Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 22, 2020

Ask God to help you choose good and avoid evil, picking you up whenever you fall.

Often when we start our morning, we have every intention of making better choices, but then the day progresses and we fall into old habits. At the end of the day, we find ourselves back where we started, no better than before.

The primary ingredient that we are often missing is relying on God’s strength and not our own.

Alone we will always fall into bad habits, but with God at our side, anything is possible!

Here is a prayer from the Golden Manual that looks to God as you begin your day, asking him for strength to make better choices and stay on the path of virtue.

Deliver me, O merciful God, from the evils of this day, and guide my feet in the way of peace, strengthen my resolution to embrace with gladness all opportunities of doing good, and carefully to avoid all occasions of sin, especially those which I have found, by experience, to be most dangerous to my soul; and when, through frailty, I forget you, in your mercy, remember me; that as I often fall by the evil propensity of my nature, I may always rise again by the assistance of your grace. Make me diligent in the duties of my calling and station, and not too solicitous about the things of this life; but in all the miseries and crosses of the world, absolutely to submit to your divine will,  and wholly to rely on your merciful providence. Let your blessings be upon my actions, and your grace direct my intentions; that the whole course of my life, and the principal design of my heart, may always tend to the advancement of your glory, the good of others, and the eternal salvation of my own soul. Amen.

Read more:
Wake up in the light of Christ with this morning prayer
Read more:
Start your day with this morning prayer of hope
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  4. Edifa
    Why don’t our guardian angels spare us certain trials?
  5. Theresa Civantos Barber
    You can now hike the Camino de Santiago from anywhere in the …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Update: Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.