7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

pixabay
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 23, 2020

Scriptures show Jesus’ Mediterranean diet included figs, fish, lamb, wine, and olive oil.

The topic of food is impossible to escape. Whether you’re scrolling through Instagram, checking out recipes on Pinterest, or discovering new ways of eating that challenge your meal planning, food is definitely a big focal point in our lives. When it gets overwhelming or confusing, it’s often best to remind ourselves that a simpler approach to nourishing our bodies can be the best way around it. A perfect way to do it would be following the classic Mediterranean diet Jesus himself was used to. 

Read more:
How to make bread from the time of the Bible

While it is true that there are limited recipes available from 2,000 years ago, the Bible is littered with information about what Jesus ate — and it goes beyond those loaves and fishes! If you click on the slideshow below, you’ll discover some of the foods that Jesus and his Apostles would have eaten that may be helpful when you’re thinking about your next healthy meal.

Read more:
The Bible’s best advice for losing weight and being healthy

 

