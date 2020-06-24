Prayer to St. Anthony to find an item that was lost

Losing or misplacing something can be quite frustrating. Especially when you lose an item or object that you urgently need.

The Portuguese and the Italian claim Saint Anthony as their own, and not without reason on both sides: born in Lisbon in 1195 under the name Fernando de Bulloes y Taveira de Azevedo, upon entering the Order of Friars Minor (that is, the Franciscan Order) he assumed the name Antonio, in homage to San Antonio Abad. In Padua, the city where he died and is buried, stands the Basilica dedicated to him, popularly known simply under the name of “il santo” –“the saint”– no further info needed.

Saint Anthony is widely known as the “Patron Saint of Lost Things.” It all goes back to a story from his life. A novice stole a book of Psalms he had. When St. Anthony prayed to God for it to be recovered, the novice returned it to him.

Throughout the centuries countless people have turned to St. Anthony in their hour of need, and many times their prayers were answered. Invoking his intercession does not always guarantee that the item will be found, but when the person prays to St. Anthony with an honest faith and open heart, God always answers the petition somehow.

Here is a popular prayer to St. Anthony to recover a lost item, as well as a catchy rhyme that is easy to memorize.

St. Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find [name the item] which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss. To this favor, I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen

or

Tony, Tony,

look around.

Something’s lost

and must be found!

or

Dear St. Anthony, please come around: something is lost, and it cannot be found.