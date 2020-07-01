Begin your day with this prayer of thanksgiving

The best way to start a day is to thank God for the gift of life.
Here is a short prayer of thanksgiving adapted from the Family Prayer Book that can help us begin our day on the right foot.
I praise and adore you, O blessed Trinity, for having permitted me to pass the night in safety. Thank you for the gift of a new day. O my blessed guardian angel, join me in praising our good God for having preserved me from all danger this night.
O, Holy Spirit give me your grace that I may pass through this day in such a manner as to prepare myself to seek your holy will. Give me peace, patience, and charity; and keep me from doing or from saying anything which I could not continue to feel or to do if I were amongst the blessed saints in heaven. Amen.
