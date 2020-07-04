Day 2: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

What we have been promised is greater than we can imagine.
Join us in praying a novena to Louis and Zelie, for families everywhere. This is also Pope Francis’ intention for July.
O God, help us to journey as families,
and to keep walking together.
May we never lose heart because of our limitations,
or ever stop seeking that fullness of love and communion which you hold out before us.
Sts. Louis and Zelie, pray for our families.
Help us to learn from your shining example,
and make us docile to the inspirations of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
~
