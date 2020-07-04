Day 2: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

O God, help us to journey as families,

and to keep walking together.

What we have been promised is greater than we can imagine.

May we never lose heart because of our limitations,

or ever stop seeking that fullness of love and communion which you hold out before us.

Sts. Louis and Zelie, pray for our families.

Help us to learn from your shining example,

and make us docile to the inspirations of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

~

Day 1