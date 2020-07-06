Prayer after a bad day

If today turned out to be a rough day, here is a prayer for you.
As with all things, we should bring it to God and ask him to console us in our sorrow.
Here is a prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that puts words to our feelings and offers them to God, asking him for strength to do better tomorrow.
Guided by your Providence, O God, through the toils, the vexations, the turmoils, and the busyness of this day, I present myself before you to beg pardon of all my failings, and to acknowledge your goodness which has upheld me in all my difficulties. O Lord, you know my weakness; and I can only again confess my unworthiness, and ask you to enable me now to look into the state of my soul that I may unite myself more firmly to you before this day be forever passed away.
O forgive me all my sins before I sleep; and grant that I may wake in the morning with a strong and lasting resolve to follow your will. Assist my weak endeavors that I may grow in grace as I grow in years. Cleanse my heart from all those corrupt dispositions which are offensive to you; from pride, wrath, selfishness, and inattention to serious things. To my sense of my unworthiness, let me add real sorrow; and to sorrow, sincere purposes of amendment. May I be ever just, mild, and compassionate to others: temperate, chaste, and humble in the government of my passions: content with my condition: and although diligent in my business, yet ever mindful to heap up to myself treasures in heaven.
Bless all my relations and friends, and especially those who are near and dear unto me; and grant that I may never give pain to those for whom I am beseeching your mercy. Accept the prayers, and pardon the imperfections, of all, through the merits of thy Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
