Prayer after a bad day

Guided by your Providence, O God, through the toils, the vexations, the turmoils, and the busyness of this day, I present myself before you to beg pardon of all my failings, and to acknowledge your goodness which has upheld me in all my difficulties. O Lord, you know my weakness; and I can only again confess my unworthiness, and ask you to enable me now to look into the state of my soul that I may unite myself more firmly to you before this day be forever passed away.

O forgive me all my sins before I sleep; and grant that I may wake in the morning with a strong and lasting resolve to follow your will. Assist my weak endeavors that I may grow in grace as I grow in years. Cleanse my heart from all those corrupt dispositions which are offensive to you; from pride, wrath, selfishness, and inattention to serious things. To my sense of my unworthiness, let me add real sorrow; and to sorrow, sincere purposes of amendment. May I be ever just, mild, and compassionate to others: temperate, chaste, and humble in the government of my passions: content with my condition: and although diligent in my business, yet ever mindful to heap up to myself treasures in heaven.