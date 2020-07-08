Aleteia
Spirituality

Prayer that your children won’t copy your mistakes

Philip Kosloski | Jul 08, 2020

Ask God to help your children make better choices, not copying your own faults and mistakes.

Being a parent is difficult, as your children are always watching you. They look up to you and imitate your every move. This can be a good thing, but on many occasions, you probably wish they didn’t copy everything you did!

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book for those times when you want your children to follow your good example, and not your bad mistakes.

Teach me, Almighty God, to set my children an example of the way in which they should walk. Never let them fall into sin by following any bad habit or any evil inclination which they may have learned from me. O let them not be brought to sorrow and suffering through my means: let them not incur guilt through any negligence or indulgence on my part. From all sin, keep them, O Lord; and especially from all sin which I might have taught them to shun. Let them live innocently and holily; let them remember the object for which their life is bestowed: let them remember the bliss which you have prepared for us all in your kingdom. So guide and inspire them, I entreat you, that they and I may enjoy that bliss together. Teach us to love you and one another here on earth; and, my God, may we meet again when death shall have parted us; and may we then love you and one another for ever and ever in your kingdom of holy love. Amen.

