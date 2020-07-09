Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Spirituality

Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?

Pope Francis Canonization Mass of Junipero Serra
SAMUEL CORUM | ANADOLU AGENCY | ANADOLU AGENCY VIA AFP
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 09, 2020

Many members of religious communities wear habits as an outward sign of their consecration to God and their belonging to an order..

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many Catholic nuns and other religious (monks, friars, sisters, brothers, priests, etc.) can be seen wearing a particular set of clothing called a habit.

One of the most common questions is, “Why do they wear a habit?”

Read more:
Sisters, nuns, aspirants, postulants, novices: What does it all mean?

Habits have developed over the centuries, but have always been used as an outward sign of a religious’ consecration to God.

St. John Paul II affirmed this purpose of the habit in his apostolic exhortation, Vita consecrata.

Since the habit is a sign of consecration, poverty and membership in a particular Religious family, I join the Fathers of the Synod in strongly recommending to men and women religious that they wear their proper habit, suitably adapted to the conditions of time and place.

According to many traditions, these habits are frequently given to the founder of the religious order through a private revelation. For example, the Nashville Dominicans explain, “Bl. Jordan of Saxony recounts that the Queen of Heaven herself appeared to Reginald to heal him and, at the same time, revealed to him the signal element of the Dominican habit: the scapular. As Dominic had been a Canon of St. Augustine, the early brothers made that traditional tunic their habit. This practice was altered as a result of Reginald’s vision, and the addition of the full length white scapular has been indicative of the Dominican habit ever since.”

While the habits of religious orders have frequently changed over the years, the essence of the habit is to be simple, yet distinctive, as St. John Paul II notes.

Where valid reasons of their apostolate call for it, Religious, in conformity with the norms of their Institute, may also dress in a simple and modest manner, with an appropriate symbol, in such a way that their consecration is recognizable. Institutes which from their origin or by provision of their Constitutions do not have a specific habit should ensure that the dress of their members corresponds in dignity and simplicity to the nature of their vocation.

This is why there is not a single type of habit, but a myriad of habits to denote the thousands of religious around the world.

How to recognize the habits of different monks
Launch the slideshow

 

Tags:
CatechismVocation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the Didache and why is it important?
  4. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis’ 8-step guide to discernment
  6. John Burger
    Lourdes reopens partially, but its first e-Pilgrimage offers …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.