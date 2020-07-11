Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lifestyle

An elderly, isolated lady reached out for help, and this is what her neighbors did

ELDER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 11, 2020

There’s nothing more comforting than being able to rely on others.

COVID-19 lockdowns have proved particularly challenging for the older generations, especially those living alone. Not only are the elderly worried about the very real dangers of the virus, they’re cut off from all those they hold dear at a time in their lives they need them the most.

Although they might ask others for help, it takes great strength, especially when reaching out to non-family members. But recently, a 72-year-old took the plunge and shared with her neighbors her vulnerability and the outcome was shared on Reddit. The result was both heart-warming and a reminder of just how precious good neighbors are.

Read more:
Young teen bullied for his love of books gets overwhelming online support

This made me cry for real. 😭😭 (Via Reddit)(P.S. If you love books, don’t forget to follow the Scary Mommy Book Clubhttps://www.instagram.com/scarymommybookclub/)

Geplaatst door Scary Mommy op Dinsdag 7 juli 2020

The septuagenarian posted a note in her lobby explaining how she was “going round the twist” (British slang for a bit stir crazy), and asked if anybody had any books or DVDs they could leave outside her door. The neighbors responded with a fabulous donation that would certainly keep the woman busy.

Touched by the generosity of her neighbors, the elderly woman posted another note the next day sharing her gratitude and her plan to leave the donations on a table for others to share, once she’d finished with them. Signing off by saying “you have saved an old bird’s sanity,” she surely made neighbors feel content that their kindness really paid off.

If there is one thing that this coronavirus has taught us, it’s that we must look out for each other, especially the more vulnerable in society. And the more we see these kind gestures popping up on our social media, the more others are inspired to help out, too.

Read more:
Teens create care packages for shut-in elderly during quarantine

 

Tags:
CoronavirusElderly
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis’ 8-step guide to discernment
  4. Daniel Esparza
    Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    ‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer after a bad day
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.