Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer

Our Guardian Angel helps us on a daily basis, but too often we forget to thank them for what they do!
However, we often forget that they are there, and rarely thank them for their assistance in our times of need.
Here is a prayer adapted from the The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be used to express gratitude to our heavenly helpers.
O most faithful companion, whom God has appointed to watch over me, my guide and my protector, ever at my side. What thanks can I offer you for your love, constancy, and protection? You watch over me in sleep; console me in sorrow; raise me when I fall; ward off danger; prepare me for the future; withdraw me from sin; urge me to do good; and move me to do penance, and reconcile me with my God.
Thank you for your assistance and may I never forget your presence. Please, continue to encourage me in adversity; protect me in dangers; and assist me in temptations, lest at any time I yield to them. Offer to the Divine Majesty all my prayers and sighs and works, and obtain for me the grace to die in the friendship of God, and so to enter into life eternal. Amen.
