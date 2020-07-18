Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Lifestyle

How to host a “social distancing” baby shower

George Rudy | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jul 18, 2020

Follow these 5 simple steps to celebrate mama and baby while taking health and safety precautions.

The pandemic restrictions have been hard on pregnant moms. Besides having to make do without their friends’ and family’s in-person help at a time when they very much need it, they’re missing out on pregnancy milestones they were looking forward to, like a baby shower, birth classes, shopping at maternity clothing stores, or a “babymoon” vacation.

But friends and family can still shower a pregnant mama with love and show her how much she and her baby are cared for, even with COVID restrictions. Here are 5 simple steps for celebrating mom and baby with a socially distant baby shower.

1
Send email invitations with plenty of time to spare.

Shipping times have been wonky due to COVID transportation issues, so if there’s a gift registry, give guests plenty of time for their gift to arrive. Send out email invitations at least a month in advance. Don’t forget a link to the registry and instructions for the event (like how to log onto the video call, where guests should park for a socially distant get together, or reminders to bring masks).

Read more:
3 Great things about being pregnant at a time of quarantine

2
Decide whether to have a virtual, drive-by or outdoors shower.

The easiest option might be a virtual shower with guests gathering on video call to toast the new parents. Another option is a “drive by” party, which has become commonplace in the time of COVID. You could decorate an outdoor area for the pregnant mama to sit and open gifts; just give guests a window of time to stop by so you can stagger their visits.

Another option if you’re in a low-risk area is an outdoors backyard shower. You can use a tape measure to space chairs 6 feet apart, apply disinfectant to the chair arms and any other surfaces before and after the event, and ask guests to wear masks if they need to go inside to use the bathroom.

3
Plan for hands-off gift unwrapping and clean-up.

Don’t miss out on opening gifts: Half the fun of a baby shower is seeing the precious tiny clothes and clever baby gadgets! Just plan accordingly to keep everything as hands-off as possible.

If it’s a drive-by shower, have a bag handy outside for gift wrappings. If it’s in the backyard, use paper products and have a trash can outside so each guest can “clean up” after herself when she leaves. If you’re serving food, put the full place setting on each person’s seat so guests aren’t walking around near each other.

Read more:
9 Suggestions for pregnant women to stay healthy during the coronavirus

4
Individually serve food and package party favors.

How to serve food at a socially distant backyard shower? You want to avoid anyone touching the same item or congregating in one area, so your best bet is to have only one person serve food while wearing a mask and washing their hands before and after serving. You might consider plating each person’s food in advance and keeping it in the fridge until they arrive.

Plan on individually packaged party favors, such as mini Bundt cakes or Rice Krispie Treats. If you’re an amateur baker (Who isn’t these days?), you could order some plastic cupcake boxes and package your own cupcakes or muffins for each guest.

5
Pray for mom and baby.

Prayers have never been appreciated more than they are right now! Praying together can make the shower into an intimate, spiritual occasion for mama and guests, a bright spot in these days and a cherished memory for the future.

This is a beautiful, customizable template of Catholic prayers to bless a pregnant mother (originally found on Our Favorite Days). If you decide to use these prayers, you might print out the script and place it on each guest’s seat before she arrives, or share via email in advance of a remote gathering. Praying the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary or the Magnificat or any other prayers that are special to the pregnant mom would be fitting too.

Read more:
Here’s what to expect at the hospital if you give birth during the pandemic
Tags:
Pregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  4. V. M. Traverso
    A quick guide to St. Paul’s travels according to today’s …
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Aleteia
    Newly ordained priest gives first blessing to his priest son
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.