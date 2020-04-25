3 Great things about being pregnant at a time of quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic poses particular challenges for expectant parents as they navigate pregnancy, birth, and recovery. Guests and additional support persons such as doulas might be banned from hospitals, and the postpartum recovery period is especially daunting without the supportive presence of family and friends.

Despite facing these difficulties, expectant parents can take comfort in knowing that there are benefits to being pregnant and giving birth during self-isolation. In some ways, it’s an ideal time to welcome a new little one, for these three reasons in particular:

1 Quarantine is an unhurried time to prepare and recover.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t share my favorite newborn advice of all time: How to Postpartum Like A Boss. Taking time to rest and recover is key for a peaceful childbirth recovery, but it can be so hard to make that happen in “normal life.” With social functions, work obligations, and the excitement of family and friends wanting to see the new baby, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing out if you take a week to stay at home in bed.

The beauty of self-isolation is that you’re already staying home with nowhere to go. There’s ample space in your schedule for preparing the nursery and the newborn necessities, and after the birth, you can rest at home without feeling the pressure to go anywhere or rush around with a full calendar.

Of course, the situation is different for parents who have older kids and a newborn: It’s much harder to rest, even when you don’t have to leave the house, if you have other kids who need care and attention, too. You may need to make several back-up plans for care for your older children during the birth. There is still a benefit, however, to not needing to chauffeur kids to school and activities. Especially in the absence of other support persons, husbands have a particular call to care for their wives during this time and ensure they have as much time and space to recover as they need.

2 A new baby is a happy distraction.

The news can be upsetting right now, but it’s hard to tear yourself away from constant watching and scrolling. There’s no better or sweeter distraction during this time than a precious baby. When you feel anxious, you can stop and kiss those little cheeks and smell the top of your baby’s head. Ah, don’t you feel better already just thinking about it?

3 A baby brings hope and joy to others.

A baby is always a joyful sign of hope, and this witness of new life is never more needed than during this time when the news seem to be full of sickness and death. Your friends and family will share in your joy, even from afar.

Even Pope Francis wrote in a recent tweet that “The children born during this time of the coronavirus are a sign of great hope.”

Today I would like to thank all new mothers who confront understandable fears. Thank you, as well, to those who affectionately and competently support them. The children born during this time of the #coronavirus are a sign of great hope. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2020

The truth is that we could all use some good news right now, and a baby is the happiest news of all. Everyone who sees your little one will feel blessed with the promise of a hopeful future that babies bring!

